Romania acquires Israeli SPYDER mobile air defense systems worth EUR 2 bln

Romania has signed a strategic framework agreement with the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for the acquisition of the SPYDER mobile air defense system, in a contract estimated at more than EUR 2 billion, one of the largest orders in the history of the Israeli manufacturer.

The agreement aims to equip the Romanian Army with defense systems against short- and very short-range air threats (SHORAD-VSHORAD), in accordance with NATO standards. The first subsequent contract under the agreement has already been signed, and the delivery of the first systems is scheduled to begin within 36 months of signing.

The package includes air defense batteries, launchers, interceptor missiles, radar systems, training programs, and full logistical support. According to the contract, part of the production and assembly is expected to be carried out in Romania.

According to the Romanian Defense Ministry, the agreement was signed through CN Romtehnica SA and provides for extensive industrial cooperation with the Romanian defense industry. Romania intends to purchase six integrated SPYDER systems, capable of intercepting drones, cruise missiles, and other air threats.

The first two systems will be delivered approximately three years after the signing of the first subsequent contract, and operator training will begin before the equipment is received.

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman stated that the contract is the largest contract ever concluded by the company. “Rafael is honored to sign the largest contract in its history and to provide an advanced air defense system to a new NATO member state. Romania’s choice of the SPYDER system reflects the growing confidence of European countries in our systems, which have been tested under real operational conditions,” he said in a press release.

SPYDER is a mobile air defense system based on the Python-5 and Derby air-to-air missiles, adapted for ground launch. The system is designed to intercept a wide range of threats, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, drones, and other unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as precision-guided munitions. The modular design allows it to be used both to protect fixed strategic objectives and to defend military units on the move.

The acquisition is part of Romania’s program to strengthen its air defense capabilities, amid the deterioration of the regional security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rafael has cooperated with Romania for more than three decades, previously supplying SPIKE anti-tank missile systems, electro-optical equipment, and communication systems for all branches of the armed forces.

The SPYDER contract comes as several European countries are strengthening their air defense capabilities. The Czech Republic already operates the SPYDER system. Similarly, Finland has chosen the David’s Sling system, also produced by Rafael, and Germany has acquired the Arrow 3 system developed by Israel for missile defense. The latter was valued at EUR 3.5 billion.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: rafael.co.il)