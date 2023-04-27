Culture

More than 1,100 Roman silver coins discovered in southwestern Romania

27 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A licensed user of metal detectors found 1,168 Roman silver coins at the end of last week in Padea, in Dolj county, southwestern Romania. Once their evaluation is completed, they are to be handed over to the Oltenia Museum.

According to specialists quoted by Gazeta de Sud, the coins are believed to date from the second half of the 3rd century.

"It is an important treasure in terms of quantity. Most of the pieces are Roman and Antonine imperial denarius and appear to have been buried in the time of Philip the Arab around the year 245, but we won't know for sure until we have the pieces cleaned," Radu Dumitrescu, museographer at the Oltenia Museum, told Gazeta de Sud.

Once they are cleaned, the coins will be properly evaluated.

"After that, a final report is made, and the person who discovered the treasure will receive 30% or 45% of its value. It's difficult to estimate the value at the moment because the pieces have oxide. There may be coins valued at EUR 10, there may also be coins valued at EUR 200-300, we'll see," Dumitrescu explained.

The process should take maximum 18 months.

Cosmin Vasile, the president of Dolj County Council, shared pictures of the Roman treasure on his Facebook page. He said that the value of the archaeological discovery is to be determined according to "a long and thorough procedure," and then the coins are to be kept in the Oltenia Museum's collection.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cosmin Vasile)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Culture

More than 1,100 Roman silver coins discovered in southwestern Romania

27 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A licensed user of metal detectors found 1,168 Roman silver coins at the end of last week in Padea, in Dolj county, southwestern Romania. Once their evaluation is completed, they are to be handed over to the Oltenia Museum.

According to specialists quoted by Gazeta de Sud, the coins are believed to date from the second half of the 3rd century.

"It is an important treasure in terms of quantity. Most of the pieces are Roman and Antonine imperial denarius and appear to have been buried in the time of Philip the Arab around the year 245, but we won't know for sure until we have the pieces cleaned," Radu Dumitrescu, museographer at the Oltenia Museum, told Gazeta de Sud.

Once they are cleaned, the coins will be properly evaluated.

"After that, a final report is made, and the person who discovered the treasure will receive 30% or 45% of its value. It's difficult to estimate the value at the moment because the pieces have oxide. There may be coins valued at EUR 10, there may also be coins valued at EUR 200-300, we'll see," Dumitrescu explained.

The process should take maximum 18 months.

Cosmin Vasile, the president of Dolj County Council, shared pictures of the Roman treasure on his Facebook page. He said that the value of the archaeological discovery is to be determined according to "a long and thorough procedure," and then the coins are to be kept in the Oltenia Museum's collection.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cosmin Vasile)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world