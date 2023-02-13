Music

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Eastern Romania: Madrugada, Moonlight Breakfast to perform at Rocanotherworld festival in Iasi

13 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Madrugada (Norway), Moonlight Breakfast (Austria), Orkid (Romania), and We Singing Colors (Romania) are the first artists announced for this year’s edition of the Rocanotherworld festival in Iasi, eastern Romania. The event, promoted as “an exploring festival of music, art, thoughts, people and ideas,” is scheduled for June 22-25.

Rocanotherworld will also have a stage dedicated to electronic music, and the first DJ confirmed for this year’s edition is Mihai Popoviciu.

The festival was born in 2016 in memory of Ioan Dan Niculescu. Organized by Showberry and Industrii Creative Association, the event supported numerous projects with an impact on the community and, starting from 2021, together with the main partner Kaufland Romania, embarked on the mission of becoming a zero waste festival.

Passes for the 2023 edition can be purchased online here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Music

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Eastern Romania: Madrugada, Moonlight Breakfast to perform at Rocanotherworld festival in Iasi

13 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Madrugada (Norway), Moonlight Breakfast (Austria), Orkid (Romania), and We Singing Colors (Romania) are the first artists announced for this year’s edition of the Rocanotherworld festival in Iasi, eastern Romania. The event, promoted as “an exploring festival of music, art, thoughts, people and ideas,” is scheduled for June 22-25.

Rocanotherworld will also have a stage dedicated to electronic music, and the first DJ confirmed for this year’s edition is Mihai Popoviciu.

The festival was born in 2016 in memory of Ioan Dan Niculescu. Organized by Showberry and Industrii Creative Association, the event supported numerous projects with an impact on the community and, starting from 2021, together with the main partner Kaufland Romania, embarked on the mission of becoming a zero waste festival.

Passes for the 2023 edition can be purchased online here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 February 2023
Entertainment
Theodor Andrei represents Romania at Eurovision 2023
09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties