Eastern Romania: Madrugada, Moonlight Breakfast to perform at Rocanotherworld festival in Iasi

Madrugada (Norway), Moonlight Breakfast (Austria), Orkid (Romania), and We Singing Colors (Romania) are the first artists announced for this year’s edition of the Rocanotherworld festival in Iasi, eastern Romania. The event, promoted as “an exploring festival of music, art, thoughts, people and ideas,” is scheduled for June 22-25.

Rocanotherworld will also have a stage dedicated to electronic music, and the first DJ confirmed for this year’s edition is Mihai Popoviciu.

The festival was born in 2016 in memory of Ioan Dan Niculescu. Organized by Showberry and Industrii Creative Association, the event supported numerous projects with an impact on the community and, starting from 2021, together with the main partner Kaufland Romania, embarked on the mission of becoming a zero waste festival.

Passes for the 2023 edition can be purchased online here.

(Photo source: the organizers)