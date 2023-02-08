Romania’s Neversea festival announces first artists for 2023 edition

Neversea, the summer music festival happening on a beach in Constanta, on the Romanian Black Sea shore, announced the first artists for the 2023 edition. The event is scheduled for July 6-9.

This year’s lineup includes foreign names such as Salvatore Ganacci, Timmy Trumpet, Alok, Don Diablo, Morten, and Sofi Tukker, but also local artists Grasu XXL, Nicole Cherry, Rareș x Adi Istrate x Erika Isac, Spike and Ștefania. They will all perform on the festival’s main stage.

Meanwhile, the ARK stage presents in 2023 the most famous names in trap, hip-hop, trip-hop and dubstep. Among them, Amuly, Azteca, Berechet, Dub FX & Woodnote, Gheboasa, Ian, IDK, Killa Fonic, Macanache, Marko Glass Ft. BVCOVIA, M.G.L., Nane, OG Eastbull, Oscar, and Paraziții.

Fans can purchase tickets for the fifth edition of the Neversea festival online starting at EUR 99 + taxes for General Access and EUR 209 + taxes for VIP. From February 11, the price of a General Access pass will be EUR 109 + taxes, and the VIP one will be EUR 209 + taxes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Costin Dinca)