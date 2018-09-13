House of Cards lead actress, speaker at Bucharest conference this October

Actress Robin Wright, more recently known for playing Claire Underwood in the Netflix series House of Cards, will come to Romania to speak at the International Advertising Association (IAA) conference.

The second edition of the IAA Global Conference, titled Creativity 4 Better, takes place on October 2 and 3 at the National Theater (TNB) in Bucharest.

Wright won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Claire Underwood in the series. She was also cast in many feature films, among them Forrest Gump (1994), Message in a Bottle (1999), The Conspirator (2010), Moneyball (2011), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Wonder Woman (2017), and Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

Besides Wright, 25 other speakers will go on stage at the conference. More on them here.

