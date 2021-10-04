Robert Jasinski appointed to lead Danone's operations in Romania

Danone announced that it appointed Robert Jasinski at the helm of its operations in Romania.

Thus, as of October 1, Jasinski is the new managing director of both Danone Romania SRL, a company that produces and distributes fresh dairy and plant-based products, and Nutricia Romania SRL, a company that manages baby food and specialized nutrition products.

Robert Jasinski, who until now has only held the position of managing director of Nutricia Romania SRL, took over the management of Danone Romania SRL from Natalia Gelshtein-Kiss. The latter will continue to work on new projects within the company.

Danone announced its "Local First" plan in November 2020. The program, aimed at transforming the company's operations, also includes structural and organizational changes.

"The first step in bringing all of Danone's business branches and product categories under common control at the local level has been achieved with the current appointment," the company explained in a press release.

"The pandemic created a new business environment, which confirmed the company's need to change its current operating structure," Robert Jasinski said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Danone Romania)