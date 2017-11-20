Intricate markings at road junction in Romania could be redone

A road junction in the western Romania city of Timisoara could be redone after the newly painted road markings drew attention for how elaborate they are. Photos of the road markings went viral on Facebook and even made it in UK media.

The road markings are found at the Jiului underpass in the city. The underpass was opened a week ago, after two lanes were added, widening it to a total of five.

Nicolae Robu, the mayor of Timisoara, asked for solutions to solving the new issue of the road markings and said that revamping them could be an alternative. The mayor also started a poll on Facebook asking the opinion of the city’s residents about the road markings. The results show 37.5% of the residents thought the markings are helpful in traffic, 43.5% thought the markings are neither helpful nor unhelpful, and 19% thought the markings are unhelpful.

The mayor also said he had nothing to do with the markings and noted that all the work at the underpass was overshadowed by the attention the markings received.

British tabloid The Sun ran an article last week asking its readers if they could “navigate through this road crossing that has left drivers baffled.”

The works at the Jiului underpass started in the summer of last year. Besides the five lanes, the underpass has sidewalks and bicycle lanes. The works amounted to EUR 7.5 million, and were funded by the local budget.

(Photo source: Eye in the Sky Facebook Page)

[email protected]