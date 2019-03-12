Registered unemployment in Romania drops below 3% in October 2019

The registered unemployment rate in Romania stood at 2.98% in October, decreasing by 0.35 percentage points (pp) compared to the same month of 2018 and by 0.02 pp compared to September, according to data published on Monday by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), Agerpres reported.

The unemployment rate thus dropped under 3% for the first time in past decades.

The total number of unemployed persons was 258,737, in October, down by 1,900 compared to the end of the previous month.

Most unemployed people were between 40 and 49 years old (68,433), followed by those from the age group over 55 (49,173), with people between 25 and 29 years old (12,615) being at the opposite pole.

Regarding the structure of unemployment by education level, unemployed people without education and those with primary education level have a significant share in the total number of unemployed registered in ANOFM records (27.82%).

At the same time, the unemployed with high school education represent 28.89% of the total registered unemployed, and those with university studies 5.67%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

