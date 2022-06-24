Business

Romania, Serbia seal agreement over Timisoara-Belgrade motorway

24 June 2022
Romania's minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu announced on June 23 that Romania and Serbia had signed the agreement to establish the connection of the Timisoara-Moravița motorway with the Belgrade-Vatin high-speed road.

According to the minister, the Timișoara-Moravița motorway (A9) will have a length of over 73 km, and its construction will be financed from European funds.

The Timișoara-Moravița motorway is included in the General Transport Master Plan and in the Investment Plan for the Development of the Transport Infrastructure 2020-2030.

"The Feasibility Study will be completed in the fall of this year, which allows us to quickly enter the tender preparation phase for the design and execution of the highway. "The agreement signed is extremely important for establishing a clear connection in the border area of ​​the high-speed infrastructure of the two states," Grindeanu wrote in a Facebook post, quoted by Digi24.

The Timisoara - Moravița motorway (A9) will ensure a very important connection between western Romania and Serbia, but also with the road network in the Western Balkans and southern Europe, the minister also stressed.

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com

