Romanians get 40% more building permits for residential projects in Jan-May

In the first five months of the year, 19,550 building permits were issued for residential buildings in Romania, up 40% from the corresponding period last year, according to data released Wednesday, June 30, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The building permit is the act of authority of the local administration based on which the enforcement of the measures provided by law regarding the location, design, execution and operation of the constructions is ensured.

The strongest advance in the number of permits granted for residential projects was posted by the Bucharest region (+54% YoY, 13% of all permits for the period) and west (+47% YoY, 10% of total).

As regards the non-residential buildings, the permits are reported in terms of areas of the projects approved.

Thus, the area of the new non-residential building projects that got permits in January-May increased by 20% compared to the same period last year. In this case, the concentration is even more visible.

The Bucharest area stands out with a robust 187% increase in the area that got the green light for construction in the first five months of the year: 177,377 square meters or 13% of the total.

The south-eastern part of the country also stands out with a 125% YoY increase, while there are areas that posted negative growth rates: South-Muntenia (-48% YoY) and North-West (-12% Yo Y).

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com