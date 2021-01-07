Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romanians get 40% more building permits for residential projects in Jan-May

01 July 2021
In the first five months of the year, 19,550 building permits were issued for residential buildings in Romania, up 40% from the corresponding period last year, according to data released Wednesday, June 30, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The building permit is the act of authority of the local administration based on which the enforcement of the measures provided by law regarding the location, design, execution and operation of the constructions is ensured.

The strongest advance in the number of permits granted for residential projects was posted by the Bucharest region (+54% YoY, 13% of all permits for the period) and west (+47% YoY, 10% of total).

As regards the non-residential buildings, the permits are reported in terms of areas of the projects approved.

Thus, the area of the new non-residential building projects that got permits in January-May increased by 20% compared to the same period last year. In this case, the concentration is even more visible.

The Bucharest area stands out with a robust 187% increase in the area that got the green light for construction in the first five months of the year: 177,377 square meters or 13% of the total.

The south-eastern part of the country also stands out with a 125% YoY increase, while there are areas that posted negative growth rates: South-Muntenia (-48% YoY) and North-West (-12% Yo Y).

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Normal
 

