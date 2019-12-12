Romania Insider
Business
Romania to deregulate residential electricity market by Jan 2021
12 December 2019
Two draft orders of Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE confirm that the total deregulation of the electricity market will take place on January 1, 2021, as compared to mid-2021 under a previously drafted calendar, Economica.net reported.

Until that date, the regulator will establish regulated quantities and prices for electricity for domestic consumers.

Under the orders, state controlled power producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica are compelled by ANRE to deliver to electricity distribution firms up to 65% of their electricity produced between July 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, at regulated prices equal to the production costs plus a 5% margin.

Hidroelectrica has particularly complained that it would have to buy part of the electricity from the market in order to meet the requirements.

This year, Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica were compelled to sell electricity to residential users under the same terms. Hidroelectrica sold 1.65 TWh at the price of RON 112 (EUR 26) per MWh and Nuclearelectrica sold 1.38 TWh at the price of RON 188 (EUR 40) per MWh.

Normal

40