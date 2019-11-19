Romania Insider
Romania joins European intraday electricity market coupling
19 November 2019
Romania’s intraday electricity market will be coupled to those in another 20 countries of the European Union, which will reduce the need for deliveries under the balancing (short-term) mechanism that are particularly costly as they require capacities otherwise not used, Economica.net reported.

Other benefits of the intraday coupling is the more efficient use of resources across Europe, particularly when it comes to intermittent (renewable) sources. However, the intra-day trading, which will start November 19 at 15:00 CET, will still be limited by the transfer capacities existing among countries.

The other countries that will join the new trading solution for intraday market, M7, are Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Holland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. 

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

