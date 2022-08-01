Romanian Red Cross opens Bucharest center for people impacted by war in Ukraine

The Romanian Red Cross (CRR), with support from the Korean National Red Cross (KNRC), has opened in Bucharest a multicultural center to cater to the needs of the children and adults impacted by the war in Ukraine. The center also offers support to Romanian citizens in difficult social-economic situations.

The center will offer integrated humanitarian assistance, rolling out activities meant to cover the urgent needs of people in difficulty, such as hot meals, healthcare services and psychological and social support. It also runs themed workshops for children and parents, classes in Romanian and English, and other activities.

“As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine developed, we noticed the people arriving in Romania are not simply transiting the country but looking for a place to stay in the medium and long term, especially in large cities like Bucharest,” Ioan-Silviu Lefter, the director of CRR, said. “We created a supportive space for people deeply impacted by the crisis in Ukraine, offering them opportunities to integrate into the local community and become active members.”

“We have seen a great opportunity in this project, offering a friendly space, where children and adults who have fled Ukraine can socialize with other people from the local communities, where they can learn essential abilities for easier integration in Romania. The KNRC recognizes the expertise of CRR in managing these centers, and we will support this wonderful initiative,” Kwangho Woo, the director of the International Cooperation Office of KNRC, said.

The center is open Monday to Friday, from 10:00 to 18:00. A prior appointment is needed to benefit from the services offered.

Some 88,400 Ukrainians who have fled the war have remained in Romania, according to estimates from UNHCR.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, volunteers and employees of the Romanian Red Cross have offered permanent assistance, especially in the eight border counties with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

The organization offered support at border crossing points but also in train stations and temporary accommodation centers, providing food, hygiene kits, phone cards and other essential items. It also provided financial assistance to 53,000 people, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), it said.

At the same time, 70 trucks delivered 1,750 tonnes of food and sanitary products to Ukraine, in Chernivtsi (Cernăuţi), Uzhhorod, and Odesa.

(Photo courtesy of the Romanian Red Cross)

simona@romania-insider.com