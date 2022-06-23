Blue Dot center for Ukrainian refugees opens in Bucharest’s District 6

A Blue Dot center for Ukrainian refugees has opened in Bucharest’s District 6 following a partnership between the district authorities and UNICEF Romania.

Blue Dots are dedicated refugee children and family support hubs. They cover the most immediate needs of children and women, in an integrated manner.

The center, which can host 50 people, will provide a range of services for children and families arriving from Ukraine, in addition to ensuring the hosting and assistance for the refugees registered by the Romanian authorities. It will monitor the influx of refugees in District 6 and provide them with assistance so as to aid in their social integration.

UNICEF endowed the center with furniture, IT equipment, appliances, and educational and recreational activity kits for the children hosted there.

The Social Services Department of District 6 (DGASPC) will provide the staff for the center.

So far, more than 2,250 refugees have been hosted in District 6. Of these, more than 1,260 were grownups and 990 children, according to a release from UNICEF.

Besides the Blue Dot centers established at the main border crossing points with Ukraine, UNICEF is working to establish similar centers in other localities in the country, depending on the influx of children impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

“The services provided at the center are of the utmost importance for the children arriving traumatized and in need of safety, food, and shelter, but also medical assistance and other activities to support their social inclusion,” Mihaela Ștefan, the deputy mayor of District 6, said.

“The Blue Dot center in the capital’s District 6 will provide essential services to children and families who have taken refuge in Romania. The number of refugees in Bucharest in need of help is high, and support is needed in the medium and long term. The services we offer in partnership with DGASPC Sector 6 are meant to provide short-term support and facilitate the social inclusion of the children and their families,” Pieter Bult, the UNICEF representative in Romania, said.

The center is located at 234 Calea Plevnei.

(Photo courtesy of UNICEF)

simona@romania-insider.com