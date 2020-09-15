Romania recalls 26 ambassadors

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday, September 14, the decrees to recall 14 ambassadors, adding to the 12 ambassadors recalled on September 11.

Among those recalled on Monday are Dan Mihalache, Romania’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, and Adrian Cioroianu, the country’s delegate to UNESCO.

Also on the September 14 list are Radu Octavian Dobre, the country’s ambassador to India, also accredited in the Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal; Ferdinand Nagy, the ambassador to Montenegro; Carmen Liliana Burlacu, the ambassador to the Czech Republic; Daniela Brînduşa Băzăvan, the ambassador to Morocco and Mauritania; Dana Manuela Constantinescu, the ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina; Viorel Stănilă, the ambassador to North Macedonia; Ion Gâlea, the ambassador to Bulgaria; Romeo Stanciu, the ambassador to Uzbekistan; Radu-Liviu Horumbă, the ambassador to Georgia; Adrian Kozjacski, the ambassador to Iran; Mircea Perpelea, the ambassador to Albania; and Cristian Istrate, the head of Romania’s permanent mission to the international organizations in Vienna.

Last week, the president signed the decrees to recall the country’s ambassadors to Russia, Turkey, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Irak, among others.

The September 11 group includes Gabriel-Cătălin Șopandă, the ambassador to Turkey; Iacob Prada, the ambassador to Irak; Victor Mircea, the ambassador to Lebanon; Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, the ambassador to Hungary; Carmen-Liliana Podgorean, the ambassador to Argentina and Paraguay; Nineta Bărbulescu, the ambassador to Australia and New Zealand; Brândușa Ioana Predescu, the ambassador to the Netherlands; Răzvan Rotundu, the ambassador to Finland; Constantin Volodea Nistor, the ambassador to Malaysia and Brunei; Gabriel Gafița, the ambassador to Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador; Valentin Florea, the ambassador to Uruguay; and Vasile Soare, the ambassador to the Russian Federation.

The names of the diplomats who will replace the recalled ambassadors have not yet been released.

The decision to recall them comes as their mandates expired, most of them having been appointed in 2016. One exception is the ambassador to Montenegro, who held the post since 2013, Radio Europa Liberă reported.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is to draft the proposals for the new ambassadors.

