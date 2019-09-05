Romanian Govt. wants to recall country’s ambassador in Washington

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) submitted to president Klaus Iohannis a formal request to recall Romania’s ambassador in United States George Maior.

Minister Teodor Melescanu informed about the request in an interview for Antena 3 TV station, on May 8. Melescanu explained that the Senate’s foreign affairs committee had asked MAE to assess Maior’s activity.

“Following this request, we ran the assessment and sent to the Presidency the proposal to recall George Maior from the post of ambassador to Washington and the appointment of another ambassador,” Melescanu stated, according to News.ro.

The decision was based on the impact that Maior’s activity as head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) might have on country’s relationship with the US. The parliamentary committee for the control of SRI’s activity stated in a report that George Maior, in his quality of SRI head, violated the legislation regulating the institution’s activity and involved SRI in actions that damaged the interests of parties and natural and legal persons, these “political police” actions having damaged the democratic processes.

[email protected]