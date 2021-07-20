Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 08:06
Business

Romania’s public debt to GDP ratio still under 50% at end-May

20 July 2021
Romania’s public debt edged up by only 0.2% in May, to RON 527.5 bln (EUR 106 bln), according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.

But the debt to GDP ratio decreased slightly from 49.9% to 49.7% as the GDP over the past four quarters was revised upward to RON 1,061 bln from RON 1,056 bln.

During 2020, Romania’s public debt to GDP ratio deteriorated from 35.3% to 47.5%.

After the EUR 3.5 bln Eurobond issued by the Government in July is included in the official debt figures, the ratio will cross the 50% threshold, most likely at the end of July.

The 55% of GDP level is indicated by the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) as desirable for the peak.

Speaking after the monetary board meeting on July 7, he said that public indebtedness of under 60% raises no serious concern, but, ideally, it should peak under 55% and then decrease.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

