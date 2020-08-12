Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:02
Business

Nearly 15% of pre-crisis banks loans in Romania were deferred

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 14.7% of loans that Romanian banks had on their balance sheets at the beginning of the crisis in March - RON 41.8 billion (EUR 8.8 bln) - are subject to the repayment moratorium that expires at the end of the year, Romania's National Bank (BNR) deputy governor Leonardo Badea disclosed.

Some 564,000 natural and legal persons have used this facility offered by the Government in agreement with BNR to support debtors whose revenues were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Government reportedly negotiates with the banks prolonging the moratorium, but the BNR is reportedly not involved in the talks, Economica.net reported.

The recent recommendations issued by the European Banking Association (EBA) indicate a maximum of nine months for the total length of the moratorium - meaning that Romanian debtors who applied in April-May may get another couple of months at most. Furthermore, the change in Government may leave the talks on this topic in limbo.

"The impact on the banking sector can be significant if, after the expiration of the moratorium, the financial position of borrowers who have resorted to this facility will not allow them to resume paying their installments," Badea said in a conference, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Under the deal, debtors are supposed to start paying the accrued interest during the moratorium period immediately after it expires, in installments. This predictably puts additional pressure on their resources.

Outgoing finance minister Florin Citu announced that the Government has been discussing with BNR and the banks about prolonging the moratorium, but he stressed that such a measure must also be cleared by the European authorities (European Banking Association).

Romanian banks were not compelled to set aside provisions for the loans deferred under the moratorium, and only some of them decided to take such precautionary measures.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:06
26 November 2020
Business
Romania to get EUR 3 bln soft loan under SURE on December 1
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:02
Business

Nearly 15% of pre-crisis banks loans in Romania were deferred

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 14.7% of loans that Romanian banks had on their balance sheets at the beginning of the crisis in March - RON 41.8 billion (EUR 8.8 bln) - are subject to the repayment moratorium that expires at the end of the year, Romania's National Bank (BNR) deputy governor Leonardo Badea disclosed.

Some 564,000 natural and legal persons have used this facility offered by the Government in agreement with BNR to support debtors whose revenues were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Government reportedly negotiates with the banks prolonging the moratorium, but the BNR is reportedly not involved in the talks, Economica.net reported.

The recent recommendations issued by the European Banking Association (EBA) indicate a maximum of nine months for the total length of the moratorium - meaning that Romanian debtors who applied in April-May may get another couple of months at most. Furthermore, the change in Government may leave the talks on this topic in limbo.

"The impact on the banking sector can be significant if, after the expiration of the moratorium, the financial position of borrowers who have resorted to this facility will not allow them to resume paying their installments," Badea said in a conference, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Under the deal, debtors are supposed to start paying the accrued interest during the moratorium period immediately after it expires, in installments. This predictably puts additional pressure on their resources.

Outgoing finance minister Florin Citu announced that the Government has been discussing with BNR and the banks about prolonging the moratorium, but he stressed that such a measure must also be cleared by the European authorities (European Banking Association).

Romanian banks were not compelled to set aside provisions for the loans deferred under the moratorium, and only some of them decided to take such precautionary measures.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:06
26 November 2020
Business
Romania to get EUR 3 bln soft loan under SURE on December 1
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?