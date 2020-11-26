Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:06
Business

Romania to get EUR 3 bln soft loan under SURE on December 1

26 November 2020
Romania will receive on December 1 the first tranche of EUR 3 billion, out of the EUR 4.1 bln soft loans under the European Union’s SURE program, after the European Commission issued EUR 8.5 bln social bonds on November 25, Profit.ro reported.

This was the third bond issuance this year under the program.

The bond was priced at a negative yield of -0.102%. Romania will pay the EC an interest rate equal to the Commission’s borrowing cost, which means that it will pay back a little less than it borrowed.

Romania should repay the money within 14.5 years.

Romania will use the money to finance measures for supporting the labor market, including technical unemployment subsidies, kurzarbeit, and other incentives paid to firms for maintaining their workforce.

The Commission has so far proposed under SURE to make EUR 90.3 bln in financial support available to 18 Member States.

So far, the Commission has disbursed a total of EUR 31 bln to 10 EU Member States following two EU SURE issuances.

The countries that have already benefited from SURE loans are Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovenia, and Spain.

