Romanian investors return to mutual funds after March-April panic

During October 2020, the number of investors in Romanian open-end investment funds increased by almost 6,000 to about 341,580, reaching the highest level since February, according to calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on the latest data from the Association of Fund Managers (AAF).

Thus, the number of investors in mutual funds rose in October for the fifth consecutive month and reached the highest level since the coronavirus crisis hit the economy.

For comparison, in February 2020, the number of investors was 356,400 (both individuals and legal entities).

The net inflows to open-end investment funds also increased significantly in October, to RON 208 mln (EUR 42.8 mln), four times the level recorded in September.

Most of the new money went into bond and money market funds.

However, the recovery seen in recent months has compensated only a small part of the outflows recorded in March and April.

Thus, the net outflows recorded in the first ten months of this year are still high - RON 3.76 bln (EUR 775 mln).

Thus, the total net assets of local mutual funds stood at RON 21.1 bln (EUR 4.36 bln) at the end of October, up by 1.3% compared to September, but down 15% compared to the end of 2019.

(Photo: Maximusnd/ Dreamstime)

