Industrial prices in Romania up 5.2% MoM in July

The factory-gate prices in Romania increased by another 5.2% in July, pushed by the energy prices that have more than tripled (x 3.3 times) over the past year and leapt up by nearly 12% in July alone.

The annual industrial price inflation has gained momentum again to 52.3% YoY as of July, up from 48.1% YoY in June, according to the statistics office INS.

The prices of durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 19% YoY and 17% YoY respectively, and will keep fueling the consumer price inflation (15% YoY in July) in the coming months.

The energy goods (fuels, natural gas, electricity) are 2.5 times higher than last year, which is only partly reflected in the prices of other industrial goods because of the Government’s “cap and subsidy” scheme that caps the energy prices for part of the companies.

(Photo: Kanok Sulaiman | Dreamstime.com)

