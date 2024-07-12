Romania, Bulgaria and Greece to create "military corridor" for NATO resources

The defense ministers of Romania, Bulgaria and Greece on July 11 signed a letter of intent in Washington for the creation of a military mobility corridor between the three countries, according to a press release from the ministry.

The event had been announced by the Greek press, which wrote that this corridor would reduce the importance of the Bosphorus Strait and diminish Turkey's role in NATO's logistical processes.

The emergence of this military corridor is intended to establish common procedures that would short-circuit the current bureaucracy regarding the movement of NATO soldiers and military equipment.

"Close collaboration with Bulgaria and Greece will allow us to respond more effectively to current and future security challenges. We will continue the discussions, and we will remain open to other similar initiatives, which will lead to the consolidation of Romania's role within the North Atlantic Alliance", said the minister of defense, Angel Tîlvăr.

(Photo: Mapn.ro)

