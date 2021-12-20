Romania's Govt. endorses anti-corruption strategy

The Government of Romania on December 17 adopted in its meeting, at the proposal of the Ministry of Justice, the National Anti-corruption Strategy (SNA), daily Adevarul reported.

It thus fulfils one of the objectives in the field of justice set under the Resilience Plan PNRR.

Among the areas particularly envisaged by the strategy, the sectors of environment and cultural heritage replace, as priority sectors, that of the judiciary.

Another novelty compared to past versions of the strategy is the integrated approach of anti-corruption as a facilitator of organized criminal groups, a statement from the Ministry of Justice reads.

The preventive policies promoted by the strategy cover a wide variety of aspects, aiming at forming a culture of integrity, the strategy being correlated with the international anti-corruption instruments to which Romania is a party (including CVM and GRECO).

By the end of March 2022, all central and local public institutions and authorities, including subordinates, coordinators, under authority, and public enterprises must undertake an organizational integrity agenda and, by the end of June 2022, develop, adopt and submit to the Ministry of Justice the related integrity plans, which will be approved by order or decision of the management of institutions and authorities, respectively of public enterprises.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

