Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:11
Business
Forex reserves held by RO central bank shrink by EUR 1.7 bln in March
02 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania’s National Bank (BNR) totaled EUR 34.12 billion at the end of March, EUR 1.7 bln less than one month earlier, according to data announced by BNR.

The forex inflows and outflows from BNR’s accounts were of particularly large magnitudes in March. Some EUR 3.25 bln entered BNR’s accounts in March, representing “the modification of the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by the credit institutions, the feeding of the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, the feeding of the European Commission account and others,” according to the central bank.

The outflows of funds in total value of EUR 4.95 bln accounted for “changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.”

During the month, the central bank released some EUR 700 million to local commercial banks by cutting the minimum required reserves by 2 pp to 6% and possibly the European Union disbursed significant funds.

The payments in the account of the public external debt during the month were only EUR 136 mln.

In principle, significant inflows can be generated by either BNR intervening on the foreign exchange market, or by the Ministry of Finance selling part of its forex buffer to finance the deficit.

Both would have the side effect of supporting the local currency from weakening versus the euro. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:11
Business
Forex reserves held by RO central bank shrink by EUR 1.7 bln in March
02 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania’s National Bank (BNR) totaled EUR 34.12 billion at the end of March, EUR 1.7 bln less than one month earlier, according to data announced by BNR.

The forex inflows and outflows from BNR’s accounts were of particularly large magnitudes in March. Some EUR 3.25 bln entered BNR’s accounts in March, representing “the modification of the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by the credit institutions, the feeding of the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, the feeding of the European Commission account and others,” according to the central bank.

The outflows of funds in total value of EUR 4.95 bln accounted for “changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.”

During the month, the central bank released some EUR 700 million to local commercial banks by cutting the minimum required reserves by 2 pp to 6% and possibly the European Union disbursed significant funds.

The payments in the account of the public external debt during the month were only EUR 136 mln.

In principle, significant inflows can be generated by either BNR intervening on the foreign exchange market, or by the Ministry of Finance selling part of its forex buffer to finance the deficit.

Both would have the side effect of supporting the local currency from weakening versus the euro. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks