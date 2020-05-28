Romania’s president unveils new National Defense Strategy

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis presented the new National Defense Strategy for the period 2020-2024, adopted by the Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT) on Wednesday, May 27.

"Romania is a state that must defend its citizens wherever they are, a state that ensures their security, respects their rights, and puts public institutions at their service," said Klaus Iohannis, quoted by Digi24.ro.

He added that the partnership with the US, the EU, and NATO are the main pillars of the new strategy.

As an element of novelty, the strategy refers to a multi-dimensional concept of security, based on the relationship security - prosperity - rule of law - democracy - identity, and the balance between state and individual as beneficiaries of national security.

Consequently, security management also involves the participation of civil society.

That is why the strategy encourages more effective inter-institutional collaboration and coordination, including by setting up a Strategic Reflection Group, so that changes in the international environment can be analyzed and evaluated in a common framework.

