Romania to sign EUR 2.5 bln contract for 246 modern armored vehicles

The Romanian Ministry of National Defence is expected to sign a contract worth over EUR 2.5 billion this year for the purchase of 246 tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), Defence Industry Europe reported on May 6.

The deal represents the first phase of a broader program aimed at procuring nearly 300 modern armored vehicles.

The multi-year program's total value, including initial logistical support, is estimated to reach almost EUR 3 billion.

The new IFVs will be delivered over eight years and are designated for the Romanian Land Forces. The procurement is listed as a priority by the Defence Ministry, which seeks to enhance the mobility, firepower, and protection of Romania's mechanized infantry units.

Romania currently operates approximately 142 MLI-84 and MLI-84M "Jderul" combat vehicles, most of which date back to the 1980s. These vehicles were based on the Soviet-era BMP-1 chassis and underwent a modernization program in the 1990s to bring them closer to NATO standards. However, the Ministry of Defence now considers them technologically obsolete and inadequate for current operational demands.

The acquisition of the new vehicles is expected to boost Romania's fleet of tracked IFVs by around 50%.

In parallel, the ministry aims to leverage the procurement to develop national defense industry capabilities, including production, maintenance, and overhaul of tracked vehicles.

An offset component is included in the program, and discussions are ongoing to define the involvement of domestic industry in the project. This initiative is intended to enhance Romania's strategic autonomy in military production and sustainment.

According to the report, the IFV procurement will contribute to greater interoperability with allied forces under NATO standards and address the growing need for modernized equipment on the alliance's eastern flank.

(Photo: Wirestock | Dreamstime.com)

