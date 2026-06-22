Romania’s construction works volume soars by 21% y/y in April

The volume of construction world volume reported by Romanian construction companies increased by 20.7% y/y in April, after the robust 7.7% y/y advance in Q1, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

While the main growth driver in Q1 was the residential buildings segment (+14.7% y/y), the civil engineering works accelerated in April (+27.5% y/y, compared to +8.6% y/y on average in Q1) as the local administration resumed normal operations in line with the 2026 budget planning approved in March. In this respect, it is possible that the spike in April might mask underreported activity during Q1, particularly regarding the civil engineering works.

The residential buildings segment loses ground, remaining strong with 8.8% y/y advance in April, compared to +14.7% y/y in Q1. The non-residential segment grows by 17% y/y in April after the standstill (+0.9% y/y in Q1).

The construction sector is expected to remain one of the few growth drivers this year. For the entire year, the gross output is expected to rise by 5.3% y/y and the value added by 5.5% y/y. In Q1, the construction output rose by 7.7% y/y and the value added by 7.9% y/y.

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iulian@romania-insider.com