Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 04/19/2021 - 07:58
Real Estate

Romania’s construction works down 0.6% in Jan-Feb

19 April 2021
The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 3.3% in February compared to the same month of 2020, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced.

Still, this performance couldn't fully offset the poor evolution in January. The overall volume of works in January-February was 0.6% lower than in the same period last year.

The cloudy picture has a silver lining, though: the civil engineering works (+11.2% year-on-year) and the new construction works (+2% yoy).

By market segment, the works on residential buildings segment contracted by 5.6% yoy and those in the non-residential buildings segment by 12.8% yoy in January-February.

Overall, the construction market has not started the new season on a higher level - as it happened in 2020 (creating a high base effect). But the outlook remains robust for some market segments, particularly the residential segment (in and around first-tier cities) and the logistic and industrial segment. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

