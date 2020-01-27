Best Countries for Raising Kids: Ranking reveals how Romania fares among 73 nations

Romania ranks 38th out of 73 countries in the Raising Children Rankings compiled by U.S. News & World Report and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The ranking draws on the wider Best Countries 2020 ranking and takes into account attributes such as: caring about human rights, being considered family friendly, the environment for gender equality, being seen as happy, having income equality, being safe, and having well-developed public education and well-developed health care systems.

Denmark tops the ranking, followed by Sweden, Norway, Canada and Netherlands. Finland ranks 6th, followed by Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia, and Austria in the top ten.

Romania ranks behind Slovakia (30th), Slovenia (31st), Estonia (33rd), Lithuania (34th), Latvia (35th), Chile (36th), and Dominican Republic (37th). Neighboring Bulgaria is ranked 42nd.

In the Best Countries 2020 ranking Romania takes the 54th spot, after it ranked 62nd out of 80 countries in 2019.

The 2020 Best Countries report and rankings are based "on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies." A set of 65 country attributes were identified and assessed in a survey of more than 20,000 people from across the globe.

Romania’s scores are available here. The Best Countries for Raising Kids ranking is available here. The 2020 Best Countries report can be read here.

(Photo: Pixabay)