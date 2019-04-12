Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 11:28
Gold rings worn by Rihanna and Beyoncé go on sale at Bucharest auction next week
04 December 2019
Rare jewelry worn by Hollywood stars or made by renowned creators will go on sale at Artmark’s Jewelry Auction next week.

The event will take place at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace in Bucharest on December 11 and will feature gold rings with rare diamonds and sapphires, sets of earrings and pearl necklaces, as well as necklaces with special pendants from famous brands such as Tiffany, Fabergé, Cartier, Pheres and Masriera.

The collection also includes two Pheres gold rings worn by international stars Beyoncé and Rihanna. One of them is the “Azalea” ring that Rihanna chose to wear at the inauguration of the Rihanna Drive boulevard in Barbados, while the second one is a “Queen Bey” gold ring (picture below) decorated with heart-shaped diamonds that Beyoncé wore at the Oscar parties in 2017. The rare pieces are estimated at EUR 3,000 – 6,000.

Queen Bey ring

The 250 lots in the Jewelry Auction are rare, old pieces with starting prices ranging between EUR 20 and EUR 20,000.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Artmark)

