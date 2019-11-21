Painting by Adrian Ghenie sells for double the estimated price at Bucharest auction

The painting Untitled, by Adrian Ghenie, sold for EUR 105,000 at a recent auction held at Artmark auction house in Bucharest.

The painting (pictured), finished in 2004, was initially estimated at EUR 35,000 – EUR 55,000, News.ro reported.

So far, it is the best transaction of this year on the local contemporary art market, Artmark has said.

Another painting of Ghenie, Anemone, sold for EUR 24,000, from an estimated price of EUR 3,000 – EUR 5,000.

At the same auction, the work Grădină (Garden) by Horia Bernea sold for EUR 26,000, while Ștefan Câlția’s Clovn cu coroană (Clown with crown) sold for EUR 20,000 and Gheorghe Fikl’s Baroque sold for EUR 10,000.

Meanwhile, Marius Bercea’s Model for Echosystem sold for EUR 9,000, Ion Pacea’s Vas cu flori (Flower Vase) sold for EUR 6,500, and Felix Aftene’s Primăvară (Spring) for EUR 4,250.

The auction also included a section where contemporary artists donated works to raise funds for the Hospice foundation. Among the artists who donated works were Ciprian Mureșan, with the drawing Study (after El Greco), which sold for EUR 5,500.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

