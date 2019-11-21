Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 14:23
Culture
Painting by Adrian Ghenie sells for double the estimated price at Bucharest auction
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The painting Untitled, by Adrian Ghenie, sold for EUR 105,000 at a recent auction held at Artmark auction house in Bucharest.

The painting (pictured), finished in 2004, was initially estimated at EUR 35,000 – EUR 55,000, News.ro reported.

So far, it is the best transaction of this year on the local contemporary art market, Artmark has said.

Another painting of Ghenie, Anemone, sold for EUR 24,000, from an estimated price of EUR 3,000 – EUR 5,000.

At the same auction, the work Grădină (Garden) by Horia Bernea sold for EUR 26,000, while Ștefan Câlția’s Clovn cu coroană (Clown with crown) sold for EUR 20,000 and Gheorghe Fikl’s Baroque sold for EUR 10,000.

Meanwhile, Marius Bercea’s Model for Echosystem sold for EUR 9,000, Ion Pacea’s Vas cu flori (Flower Vase) sold for EUR 6,500, and Felix Aftene’s Primăvară (Spring) for EUR 4,250.

The auction also included a section where contemporary artists donated works to raise funds for the Hospice foundation. Among the artists who donated works were Ciprian Mureșan, with the drawing Study (after El Greco), which sold for EUR 5,500.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 14:23
Culture
Painting by Adrian Ghenie sells for double the estimated price at Bucharest auction
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The painting Untitled, by Adrian Ghenie, sold for EUR 105,000 at a recent auction held at Artmark auction house in Bucharest.

The painting (pictured), finished in 2004, was initially estimated at EUR 35,000 – EUR 55,000, News.ro reported.

So far, it is the best transaction of this year on the local contemporary art market, Artmark has said.

Another painting of Ghenie, Anemone, sold for EUR 24,000, from an estimated price of EUR 3,000 – EUR 5,000.

At the same auction, the work Grădină (Garden) by Horia Bernea sold for EUR 26,000, while Ștefan Câlția’s Clovn cu coroană (Clown with crown) sold for EUR 20,000 and Gheorghe Fikl’s Baroque sold for EUR 10,000.

Meanwhile, Marius Bercea’s Model for Echosystem sold for EUR 9,000, Ion Pacea’s Vas cu flori (Flower Vase) sold for EUR 6,500, and Felix Aftene’s Primăvară (Spring) for EUR 4,250.

The auction also included a section where contemporary artists donated works to raise funds for the Hospice foundation. Among the artists who donated works were Ciprian Mureșan, with the drawing Study (after El Greco), which sold for EUR 5,500.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 November 2019
Sports
Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the race for WTA player of the year
19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who is Klaus Iohannis, the president who hopes to win another term?
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40