Bucharest cultural hub collects plastic bags to turn them into works of art

Rezidenta9 cultural hub in Bucharest has just kicked off One Minute Older, a campaign that will use art to raise awareness of the impact plastic has on people’s lives. The project centers around a collection of plastic bags that will be transformed into art installations and presented to the public this fall.

Rezidenta9 aims to collect one million plastic bags during this campaign and invites locals and tourists to bring such items to its central office on I.L Caragile street in Bucharest. The cultural hub said similar containers would also be placed in other locations in the city and the country.

“URBAN S.A., a provider of integrated waste management solutions, has joined One Minute Older and will donate, in August, part of the plastic bags collected in the sorting stations in Bucharest. Also, collection points and special events will be organized within the projects Open Streets in Bucharest or Eforie Colorat on the seacoast,” it said.

The plastic bags will be recycled and turned into works of art. The One Minute Older exhibition will take place in October. In parallel, the program will also include a series of debates and film screenings dedicated to the links between migration and climate change and an editorial project developed on the Scena9.ro platform.

“According to the United Nations Environment Program, in a single minute, more than 10 million plastic bags are consumed on our planet,” Rezidenta9 also said.

Thus, in this context, in addition to collecting plastic bags, the One Minute Older campaign aims to raise signatures for a petition demanding urgent action from European leaders to protect the environment.

Further updates will be communicated on the Facebook page of Rezidenta9.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavel Kubarkov/Dreamstime.com)