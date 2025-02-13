Business

REWE plans to bring BIPA drugstores in Romania

13 February 2025

The German group REWE, which also owns the Penny chain of stores, has launched operations to bring the BIPA brand, the largest drugstore chain in Austria, to Romania. According to Profit.ro, it already established the company that will operate the new stores in the local market.

In Austria, the BIPA network includes over 500 stores and a portfolio of around 15,000 items, including own brands.

BIPA was founded in the early 1980s by Karl Wlaschek as a sister company of Billa.

In 1996, the REWE group acquired the company, and today, BIPA is a division of REWE International.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)

The German group REWE, which also owns the Penny chain of stores, has launched operations to bring the BIPA brand, the largest drugstore chain in Austria, to Romania. According to Profit.ro, it already established the company that will operate the new stores in the local market.

In Austria, the BIPA network includes over 500 stores and a portfolio of around 15,000 items, including own brands.

BIPA was founded in the early 1980s by Karl Wlaschek as a sister company of Billa.

In 1996, the REWE group acquired the company, and today, BIPA is a division of REWE International.

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

