Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Business

Revolut acquires ePOS software provider co-founded by Romanian

29 November 2021
Fintech Revolut announced on November 25 it acquired ePOS software provider Nobly POS.

Nobly Point of Sale was founded in 2013 by Romanian entrepreneur George Urdea, Sebastiaan Bruinsma, and Royce Fullerton in London. 

The acquisition is expected to expand Revolut’s offer for the restaurant and hospitality sectors, and accelerate the growth of the company’s Business and Acquiring products.

Nobly has developed an ePOS system for the restaurant and hospitality industry enabling hospitality businesses to manage their operations with its back office app, order and inventory management systems, kitchen displays, loyalty, and online ordering (click & collect) app. Nobly currently serves merchants in the UK, USA and Australia.

Nobly’s product is currently being integrated with Revolut’s payment hardware and Revolut’s online and offline payment processing capabilities so that Revolut will offer a fully integrated solution for merchants to manage their businesses and accept payments easily, the company explained.

This acquisition will allow Revolut Business hospitality customers to open a digital account, use FX, issue cards and manage and sell their products and accept payments online and offline from the single Revolut Business environment, saving time and reducing direct costs for its customers.

“Nobly’s ePOS product will enhance our existing Revolut Business offering to make life easy for hospitality businesses.  We look forward to working with the team to build more features to support our strong growth,” Nik Storonsky, CEO of Revolut, said.

“We built Nobly to enable small business owners and their teams to better serve their customers. Joining Revolut opens the exciting possibility to take the merchant-consumer experience to the next level by bridging the rich point of sale data with Revolut’s financial super app,” George Urdea, co-founder and CEO at Nobly POS, said.

(Photo: Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com)

