Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 09:14
Social

Reveal Marketing: crisis has widened income disparities in Romania

21 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanians with above-average wealth and education - defined as 'modern families' - not only are more satisfied with their incomes compared to those with average wealth and education (defined for some reasons as 'traditional families'), but their satisfaction has increased during the pandemic in contrast to the 'traditional families'.

Thus, the share of Romanians in 'modern families' satisfied with their wealth increased from 54% in February to 62% in June. In contrast, the share of satisfied 'traditional Romanians' (those with average education and wealth) decreased from 46% in April to 36% in June.

The findings published by Reveal Marketing are based on research carried out during February-June 2021 and are said to have a margin of error of 3pp for a 95% confidence.

While the self-evident fact that wealthier Romanians are more satisfied with their financial situation than the 'average' category (which in Romania means pretty low incomes), the study has the merit of highlighting the widening of the wealth disparity during the pandemic - in the context of Romania already featuring among the widest disparities in Europe, before the crisis.

On the downside, the study totally ignores several categories quite relevant for a sociology study: those of the Romanians with below-average education and low wealth, of the Romanians with average or below-average education but high wealth, and of the Romanians with high education but average or below-average wealth - which would have revealed less self-evident facts.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:13
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 09:14
Social

Reveal Marketing: crisis has widened income disparities in Romania

21 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanians with above-average wealth and education - defined as 'modern families' - not only are more satisfied with their incomes compared to those with average wealth and education (defined for some reasons as 'traditional families'), but their satisfaction has increased during the pandemic in contrast to the 'traditional families'.

Thus, the share of Romanians in 'modern families' satisfied with their wealth increased from 54% in February to 62% in June. In contrast, the share of satisfied 'traditional Romanians' (those with average education and wealth) decreased from 46% in April to 36% in June.

The findings published by Reveal Marketing are based on research carried out during February-June 2021 and are said to have a margin of error of 3pp for a 95% confidence.

While the self-evident fact that wealthier Romanians are more satisfied with their financial situation than the 'average' category (which in Romania means pretty low incomes), the study has the merit of highlighting the widening of the wealth disparity during the pandemic - in the context of Romania already featuring among the widest disparities in Europe, before the crisis.

On the downside, the study totally ignores several categories quite relevant for a sociology study: those of the Romanians with below-average education and low wealth, of the Romanians with average or below-average education but high wealth, and of the Romanians with high education but average or below-average wealth - which would have revealed less self-evident facts.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:13
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks