Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 11:47
Business

Large retailers, pharmaceutical chains reportedly fined in Romania for selling non-compliant masks

27 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some of the largest retailers and pharmacy chains in Romania are on the list of companies fined for selling non-compliant masks, according to a report of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) obtained by local Agerpres. The list reportedly includes Lidl, Kaufland, Mega Image, Auchan, Altex, Profi, Dedeman, DM, Sensiblu, and HelpNet, but also the Lukoil Romania gas stations.

Between October 23 and November 23, ANPC, through its territorial branches, carried out several controls to verify compliance with legal provisions for the sale of masks. The consumer protection inspectors checked 599 economic operators, and at 396 of them (66%), they found non-compliances with the legal provisions in force. 

More than 35.1 million masks worth RON 19.76 million were checked, and the inspectors found 32.99 million non-compliant masks. Among the irregularities found are the total or partial absence of identification and characterization elements, lack of translation into Romanian, missing instructions, lack of mention of material composition, lack of declaration of conformity, and missing CE conformity marking.

As a result, the control bodies temporarily pulled some 31.9 million masks from sale until the issues are solved. They also decided to stop the trading of 725,448 masks and remove them from the sale. Plus, the inspectors applied 668 sanctions, of which 237 warnings and 431 fines worth RON 2.9 million for violations of consumer protection regulations, Agerpres said.

Units of major retailer Lidl, Rewe, Kaufland, Mega Image, Auchan, Altex, Dedeman, Profi, DM, Lukoil gas stations, and Help Net and Sensiblu pharmacies were on the list of companies fined. 

Economy minister Virgil Popescu said on November 25 that half of the face masks sold as personal protective equipment in Romania offer no protection against COVID-19. Thus, the Economy Ministry will issue an order to force retailers to mark the "non-compliant products" - namely the face masks produced for other purposes, not meeting the specific filtration requirements (the so-called "cotton face masks"). 

Wearing face masks is now mandatory throughout Romania, even in outdoor spaces. However, this could change after the expected COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:44
26 November 2020
Social
RO minister: half of the protective face masks on sale are of no use against COVID-19
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 11:47
Business

Large retailers, pharmaceutical chains reportedly fined in Romania for selling non-compliant masks

27 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some of the largest retailers and pharmacy chains in Romania are on the list of companies fined for selling non-compliant masks, according to a report of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) obtained by local Agerpres. The list reportedly includes Lidl, Kaufland, Mega Image, Auchan, Altex, Profi, Dedeman, DM, Sensiblu, and HelpNet, but also the Lukoil Romania gas stations.

Between October 23 and November 23, ANPC, through its territorial branches, carried out several controls to verify compliance with legal provisions for the sale of masks. The consumer protection inspectors checked 599 economic operators, and at 396 of them (66%), they found non-compliances with the legal provisions in force. 

More than 35.1 million masks worth RON 19.76 million were checked, and the inspectors found 32.99 million non-compliant masks. Among the irregularities found are the total or partial absence of identification and characterization elements, lack of translation into Romanian, missing instructions, lack of mention of material composition, lack of declaration of conformity, and missing CE conformity marking.

As a result, the control bodies temporarily pulled some 31.9 million masks from sale until the issues are solved. They also decided to stop the trading of 725,448 masks and remove them from the sale. Plus, the inspectors applied 668 sanctions, of which 237 warnings and 431 fines worth RON 2.9 million for violations of consumer protection regulations, Agerpres said.

Units of major retailer Lidl, Rewe, Kaufland, Mega Image, Auchan, Altex, Dedeman, Profi, DM, Lukoil gas stations, and Help Net and Sensiblu pharmacies were on the list of companies fined. 

Economy minister Virgil Popescu said on November 25 that half of the face masks sold as personal protective equipment in Romania offer no protection against COVID-19. Thus, the Economy Ministry will issue an order to force retailers to mark the "non-compliant products" - namely the face masks produced for other purposes, not meeting the specific filtration requirements (the so-called "cotton face masks"). 

Wearing face masks is now mandatory throughout Romania, even in outdoor spaces. However, this could change after the expected COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:44
26 November 2020
Social
RO minister: half of the protective face masks on sale are of no use against COVID-19
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections