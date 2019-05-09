Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/05/2019 - 08:13
Business
Retail sales in RO accelerate growth rate in July
05 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales volume index increased by 8.3% year-on-year in July, accelerating from 5.0% annual growth in June and 5.4% average growth in the second quarter of the year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Notably, the sales of non-food goods rose above average by 9.6% year-on-year, indicating robust consumer confidence. Food sales goods rose by 5.9% and the sales of car fuels by 9.6%.

Year-to-date period (January-July), the retail sales volume advanced by 7.1% compared to the same period last year, an annual growth rate that is stronger compared to the 5.5% growth in 2018 but not as high as the double-digit increase seen in 2016-2017.

The households’ incomes have kept rising at fast paces, but for reasons possibly including thinner net bank financing or maybe weaker consumer confidence, retail sales have been lagging behind still growing at robust rates.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/05/2019 - 08:13
Business
Retail sales in RO accelerate growth rate in July
05 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales volume index increased by 8.3% year-on-year in July, accelerating from 5.0% annual growth in June and 5.4% average growth in the second quarter of the year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Notably, the sales of non-food goods rose above average by 9.6% year-on-year, indicating robust consumer confidence. Food sales goods rose by 5.9% and the sales of car fuels by 9.6%.

Year-to-date period (January-July), the retail sales volume advanced by 7.1% compared to the same period last year, an annual growth rate that is stronger compared to the 5.5% growth in 2018 but not as high as the double-digit increase seen in 2016-2017.

The households’ incomes have kept rising at fast paces, but for reasons possibly including thinner net bank financing or maybe weaker consumer confidence, retail sales have been lagging behind still growing at robust rates.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 September 2019
Business
Danish entrepreneurs launch their agriculture commodities trading platform in Romania
04 September 2019
Letters
Guest post: Another Perspective of Romania
03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40