Retail sales in Romania, up 7% in Jan-Nov 2019

Romania’s retail trade turnover increased by 7% in the first 11 months of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Sales of non-food goods were the main growth engine, recording an 8.5% increase. Food sales were up 5.6% year-on-year while fuel sales advanced by 6.6%.

In November, the retail trade turnover increased by 6.5% (as a gross series), with 8.5% increase on the non-food segment, 7% increase on the food segment, and only 1.8% growth for car fuel sales.

Private consumption, boosted by higher wages and social benefits, continued to be one of the main drivers for Romania’s economic growth in 2019.

In 2018, the retail trade turnover increased by 5.4% compared to the previous year.

