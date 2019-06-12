Romania’s retail sales, up 6.8% yoy in October

Romania’s retail sales expressed in comparable prices increased by 6.8% in October compared to the same month last year, marking a slight decline from the average 7.8% year-on-year growth rate posted in January - September (unrevised data), the statistics office INS informed.
The growth in food sales accelerated to 8.0% year-on-year from 6.6% year-on-year in the first three quarters of the year. In contrast, the sales of non-food goods lost momentum, recording an increase of only 6% year-on-year, down from 9.1% in January - September.
The sales of car fuels kept growing at robust rate: 6.9% year-on-year in October, not far from the average 7.3% annual advance posted in the first three quarters of the year.
(Photo source: Shutterstock)
