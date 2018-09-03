Local RePatriot program wants to reward successful Romanians abroad

RePatriot, a local initiative by the Romanian Business Leaders organization aimed at bringing back the Romanians living and working abroad, wants to reward the most inspirational Romanians who managed to turn their lives abroad into successful stories.

The project “Top 100 Romanians abroad” (Top 100 Romani de pretutindeni) aims to identify and celebrate 100 Romanians who have excelled in 10 key areas, who want to engage in the economic, cultural and social development of Romania.

Those who want to nominate candidates to be included in this top can do so at repatriot.ro/summit-2018/top-100. The final list of candidates is open until September 8, 2018.

The awards will be announced at the third edition of the RePatriot Summit, which will be organized in Alba-Iulia on October 4-7.

The awards will be split into several categories, namely Professionals and very good workers in technical areas vital for the economy, such as construction, agriculture, transport; Managers who lead businesses, departments and teams abroad; Educators and teachers who bring their contributions in kindergartens, schools and universities; Doctors working in hospitals abroad; Innovative scientists who work in key areas of the future; Successful artists who inspire other Romanians living abroad; Lawyers, officials and specialists in administration; Athletes with notable results; Religious leaders with remarkable pastoral, social and cultural activity; and Successful entrepreneurs who have developed businesses abroad.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: RePatriot)