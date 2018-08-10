20.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 10, 10:31

How much money did Romanians abroad send into the country

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

As Romanians abroad were expected to organize a big protest against the Government on Friday, August 10, local media look into their contribution to the local economy.

Over 3.66 million Romanians were living abroad at the end of 2017, according to World Bank data, cited by local Economica.net. Of these, over 1.02 million were in Italy, 640,000 in Spain, 533,000 in Germany and 340,000 in UK.

According to World Bank, in the 11 years since Romania joined the EU, Romanians living and working abroad have sent some USD 24.5 billion into the country, through banks or money transfer services. However, the actual amounts may be even higher. According to Eurostat, Romanians abroad sent EUR 31.7 billion to the country between 2007 and 2017. In the same period, Romania received net EU funds worth EUR 30.4 billion.

Romania’s total budget deficit in this period was some EUR 60 billion.

Over half of Romanians would like to work abroad

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now