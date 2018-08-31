Govt. launches platform to help Romanian companies promote abroad

Romania’s Business Environment Ministry launched on Thursday, August 30, the Business Romania platform, where local investors and companies can register and interact to exchange information and close partnerships, the ministry announced.

The ministry also organized a two-day international business forum at the Parliament’s Palace on August 30-31.

The platform aims to become a portal to present local companies as well as local institutions that want to promote their projects and find partners locally and abroad, local Agerpres reported.

“We are doing an investment mapping of Romania,” Paula Parvulescu, a state secretary within the Business Environment Ministry said.

However, the site at BusinessRomania.gov.ro still appears as under construction.

