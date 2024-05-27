Renovatio Solar installs PV panels on ANA Hotels and Crowne Plaza buildings in Bucharest

Renovatio Solar, a company from the Renovatio ecosystem, one of the leading players in the field of solar energy and green tech in Romania, said it completed the installation of 650 photovoltaic (PV) panels on the ANA Hotels (office building) and Crowne Plaza (hotel) in Bucharest. Local businessman George Copos owns both properties.

Under the same Go Green initiative, charging points for electric cars were also installed in the parking lots of ANA Hotels.

“The project involved the design and installation of a photovoltaic system with a total capacity of 300KWp (based on an EPC contract - industrial prosumer), and it was challenging because work had to be done in fixed time intervals, predetermined by the client, in order not to disturb the hotel guests or the people working in the office building,” said Horațiu Regneală, CEO of Renovatio Solar.

Simona Constantinescu, General Operational Director of ANA Hotels, stated: “We wanted to go to the next level with our initiatives in the field of sustainability, and with the help of Renovatio Solar, we put photovoltaic panels into operation, which will partially provide the consumption needs for the Crowne Plaza hotel and our company headquarters, following investments amounting to approximately EUR 300,000.”

The ANA Hotels company is owned by businessman George Copos and includes the InterContinental Athenee Palace and Crowne Plaza hotels in Bucharest, three hotel units in Poiana Braşov - Sportul, Bradul, and Poiana, as well as Hotel Europa, together with the SPA center ANA Health Spa in Eforie Nord. In 2022, ANA Hotels increased its revenues by 83%, reaching a business of RON 160 million, a level similar to the pre-pandemic one.

In the last 20 years, Renovatio has carried out projects in several countries, such as Romania, Portugal, Colombia, Poland, Bulgaria, Greece, the Republic of Moldova, or Italy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Renovatio Solar)