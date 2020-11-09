Renault is ready to sublease part of its new headquarters in Bucharest

One year after moving to Renault Bucharest Connected, the business center that brings together all of the Renault Group's divisions in Romania, the French group wants to sublet some of the spaces.

The decision comes in the context in which Luca de Meo, the group's CEO, also announced a plan to reduce costs and obtain liquidity.

"The COVID-19 context has accelerated the change in our ways of operating and increased the activities we can carry out remotely. Thus, surfaces that can be used for new activities have become available," officials from the Groupe Renault Romania Communication Department told Ziarul Financiar.

Last year, Renault leased the office project for 11 years, in the largest transaction of this type signed on the local market.

The Renault Bucharest Connected Center has almost 58,000 sqm of office space, facilities, and a design center. The project includes 40,000 square meters of Class A offices, served by an underground floor of 10,000 sqm that includes approximately 240 parking spaces. It also includes a design center of 8,000 sqm and a 350-seat amphitheater for events.

The owner of this office project is Globalworth.

(Photo source: the company)