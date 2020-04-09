Renault turns the Romanian brand Dacia into a business unit to give it more autonomy

French carmaker Renault announced on Thursday, September 3, a plan to develop its organization around its brands, grouping them mainly into four business units (BU): Renault, Dacia, Alpine and New Mobility.

The objective would be to give each BU an autonomous organization and create a simpler and more result-oriented organization, the group said in a press release.

“The company needs to change its ‘game module’ and move from a search for volume to a search for value and profitability. The organization around four strong brands and large cross functional functions would make it possible to work in a simpler way, more oriented to the markets and customers, with a team spirit, to seek the best possible result. This is an essential lever for the Group’s recovery," said Luca de Meo, Groupe Renault CEO.

Denis Le Vot, executive vice president regions, sales and marketing within Groupe Renault, will coordinate the Dacia business unit.

(Photo source: Richair/Dreamstime.com)