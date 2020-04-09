Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 09:23
Business
Renault turns the Romanian brand Dacia into a business unit to give it more autonomy
04 September 2020
French carmaker Renault announced on Thursday, September 3, a plan to develop its organization around its brands, grouping them mainly into four business units (BU): Renault, Dacia, Alpine and New Mobility.

The objective would be to give each BU an autonomous organization and create a simpler and more result-oriented organization, the group said in a press release.

“The company needs to change its ‘game module’ and move from a search for volume to a search for value and profitability. The organization around four strong brands and large cross functional functions would make it possible to work in a simpler way, more oriented to the markets and customers, with a team spirit, to seek the best possible result. This is an essential lever for the Group’s recovery," said Luca de Meo, Groupe Renault CEO.

Denis Le Vot, executive vice president regions, sales and marketing within Groupe Renault, will coordinate the Dacia business unit.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Richair/Dreamstime.com)

Trending content