Dacia prepares to launch second SUV model

Dacia will launch next year or even sooner a new SUV model, bigger than Duster, based to some extent on the Lodgy model.

Although the new SUV will take some elements from Lodgy and the platform from Duster - for keeping the development costs as low as possible, it will most likely have another name. The bigger SUV will have a 7-seat option, which Duster lacks, but will use the same engines as its smaller sibling.

With a less successful design and without providing outstanding performance, Lodgy ended up with modest sales figures, which inevitably contributed to the decision of Renault managers to radically change the next generation.

According to Profit.ro information, Lodgy's future replacement will use the same platform Duster has today, as well as the future Dokker (a new version of the existing van).

Meanwhile, the new Sandero and Logan will migrate to the low-spec CMF-B platform, used for the lower cost (Acces) range.

