Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 11:01
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats make changes in the party, announce new minister proposals
29 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) organized a meeting of its Executive Committee on Tuesday evening, May 28, as it needed to make some important decisions after it lost the elections for the European Parliament and its president Liviu Dragnea was sentenced to prison. The Social Democrats announced after the meeting that they would make some changes in the party and also nominated new ministers for the Justice, Diaspora and EU Funds ministries after the president rejected the previous proposals.

Thus, Ana Birchall was nominated for the position of justice minister, Roxana Manzatu is the party’s nomination for the seat of EU Funds minister, and Natalia Intotero is the proposal for the Diaspora Ministry, according to the announcement made by prime minister Viorica Dancila, who also took over as interim leader of PSD after Liviu Dragnea was sentenced to prison for corruption. Meanwhile, Titus Corlatean is to replace Ana Birchall as deputy prime minister, News.ro reported.

Codrin Stefanescu, one of the biggest supporters of Liviu Dragnea, will no longer be PSD’s secretary general, as the Executive Committee decided to replace him with Rodica Nassar, Viorica Dancila also said. Meanwhile, Paul Stanescu, an opponent of Liviu Dragnea, was appointed interim executive president.

Moreover, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced that she would return in PSD’s leadership structures. Firea has been sidelined last autumn after a political war with former party president Liviu Dragnea, which in the end cost her and other members their positions within PSD or even their PSD membership.

“We discussed the European Parliament elections and made important decisions. As I said earlier today, it’s important for us to stay united, to understand what we did wrong, it is important to get together and unite our forces to move on. Gabriela Firea was voted interim president of PSD Bucharest. She was voted vice-president of PSD. We had discussions on supporting Dan Nica as the leader of the PSD MEPs,” Viorica Dancila said after the Executive Committee’s meeting.

The Social Democrats also decided to support MP Marcel Ciolacu for the position of president of the Chamber of Deputies, a position previously held by Liviu Dragnea.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Psd.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 11:01
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats make changes in the party, announce new minister proposals
29 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) organized a meeting of its Executive Committee on Tuesday evening, May 28, as it needed to make some important decisions after it lost the elections for the European Parliament and its president Liviu Dragnea was sentenced to prison. The Social Democrats announced after the meeting that they would make some changes in the party and also nominated new ministers for the Justice, Diaspora and EU Funds ministries after the president rejected the previous proposals.

Thus, Ana Birchall was nominated for the position of justice minister, Roxana Manzatu is the party’s nomination for the seat of EU Funds minister, and Natalia Intotero is the proposal for the Diaspora Ministry, according to the announcement made by prime minister Viorica Dancila, who also took over as interim leader of PSD after Liviu Dragnea was sentenced to prison for corruption. Meanwhile, Titus Corlatean is to replace Ana Birchall as deputy prime minister, News.ro reported.

Codrin Stefanescu, one of the biggest supporters of Liviu Dragnea, will no longer be PSD’s secretary general, as the Executive Committee decided to replace him with Rodica Nassar, Viorica Dancila also said. Meanwhile, Paul Stanescu, an opponent of Liviu Dragnea, was appointed interim executive president.

Moreover, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced that she would return in PSD’s leadership structures. Firea has been sidelined last autumn after a political war with former party president Liviu Dragnea, which in the end cost her and other members their positions within PSD or even their PSD membership.

“We discussed the European Parliament elections and made important decisions. As I said earlier today, it’s important for us to stay united, to understand what we did wrong, it is important to get together and unite our forces to move on. Gabriela Firea was voted interim president of PSD Bucharest. She was voted vice-president of PSD. We had discussions on supporting Dan Nica as the leader of the PSD MEPs,” Viorica Dancila said after the Executive Committee’s meeting.

The Social Democrats also decided to support MP Marcel Ciolacu for the position of president of the Chamber of Deputies, a position previously held by Liviu Dragnea.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Psd.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us