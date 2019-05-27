Romanian ruling party leader gets final 3.5-year prison sentence in corruption case

The High Court of Cassation and Justice sentenced Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), to three years and six months in jail in the case of the fictitious hirings at the Teleorman Child Protection Service. The decision is final, G4media.ro reported.

With this, the High Court upheld the sentence issued against Dragnea in 2018. The sentence was given by a panel of five judges, with 4 votes in favor and 1 against.

He needs to turn himself in today, otherwise the Police will take him into custody.

The case concerns Dragnea arranging that the Social and Child Protection Service in the county hired two women who were in fact working at the PSD office in Teleorman. In other words, the public institution paid the two women and they worked for the party. The damage in this case, representing the salaries paid to the two women, was estimated at RON 108,000 (EUR 23,000).

The Court was initially supposed to issue a decision in the case last Monday, on May 20, but decided to postpone the verdict for today, May 27.

Last year, Dragnea appealed the decision and so did the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), which asked for a harsher sentence. He called the case against him a political one. Since then, the PSD has intensified its efforts to have the criminal law changed while also trying to prove that the anticorruption prosecutors had collaborated illegally with the secret services in corruption investigations and that the High Court had broken the law when judging corruption cases.

