Education

New Regional Center of Academia Europaea to open in Bucharest in 2024

10 May 2024

The Romanian Academy announced the establishment of a Regional Center of Academia Europaea in Bucharest in 2024, an institution that brings together prominent figures in science and art from across Europe. 

The announcement was made by Ioan-Aurel Pop, president of the Romanian Academy, during the event "The Romanian National Project in the Horizon of the 21st Century," which took place on Wednesday, May 8, in the Aula of the Romanian Academy, according to the official press release.

Coordinated by Academia Europaea and the Romanian Academy, the center will be named the Academia Europaea Bucharest Regional Knowledge Hub. It aims to be a dynamic forum for exchanging ideas among Romanian and foreign researchers and academicians, mobilizing institutional infrastructure resources to identify how intellectual and cultural traditions can be not only preserved but reinterpreted through a contemporary perspective. 

The center seeks to encourage analysis of the impact of social and economic transformations on cultural and identity structures in the new era. It also aims to provide a framework and impetus for advanced research in social sciences and humanities, stimulating interdisciplinary collaborations to enrich academic dialogue.

The center’s goal is to integrate diverse academic disciplines addressing the challenges of the 21st century and stimulate the contribution of social sciences and humanities to better understand the future of culture, identity, and intellectual integrity in Europe. 

"By setting a thematic agenda, the center aims to play a significant role in debates on common contemporary issues and European cultural futures, especially as Europe, like the rest of the world, faces rapid changes driven by globalization and unprecedented technological transformations," the Romanian Academy said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

1

