Education

Ministry of Education publishes list of top 10 universities in Romania

09 May 2024

Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, the University of Bucharest, and the Polytechnic University of Bucharest occupy the top three positions in the 2023 National Meta-ranking of higher education institutions, recently published by the Ministry of Education. 

The fourth place is held by the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, the fifth by the 'Iuliu Hațieganu' University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Cluj-Napoca, and the sixth by the 'Transilvania' University of Brașov, according to the ranking. 

The 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' University in Iași, the West University of Timișoara, the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies, and the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca are next in the ranking. 

According to the Ministry of Education, the National Meta-ranking is a mechanism for evaluating and ranking universities in Romania based on the analysis of internationally recognized university rankings. The top 10 universities in Romania in 2023 are similar to those in 2022, featuring comprehensive, technical, and medical universities. 

“The Meta-ranking is a precise and impartial analysis tool that promotes the fair allocation of university research funding based on proven performance and identifies the needs for achieving and sustaining excellence in education and research,” the Ministry of Education said.

The ranking is meant to highlight higher education institutions that excel in scientific activities and contribute to the international academic community, as reflected by their presence in the most important international rankings of European and Western universities. Additionally, it aims to provide a suitable analysis tool for national academic management, allowing stakeholders to make more informed and efficient decisions regarding research funding in higher education institutions.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Svlase | Dreamstime.com)

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Svlase | Dreamstime.com)

1

